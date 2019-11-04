BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The U.S. military was seen leaving one of their bases in northern Syria as they continue their withdrawal from the Syrian-Turkish border.
According to a report from the Aleppo Governorate, the U.S. military withdrew troops this past weekend from the Sarin Base in the border city of Kobane.
At the same time, a large number of U.S. military vehicles were also filmed leaving Syria for neighboring Iraq via the Al-Waleed Crossing in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
Video footage of the U.S. leaving Syria for Iraq was captured by Syrian soldiers that were present in the Al-Hasakah Governorate; it was later posted by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) this morning.
