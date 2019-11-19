US troops have abducted two Syrians from their home in the northeastern Hasakah province, the Al-Ikhbariya television channel said Tuesday.

US forces were deployed from a helicopter straight onto a house in the province’s south and detained two brothers, the broadcaster claimed.

There was no immediate information on who the brothers were.

The United States announced troop pullout in October, shortly before the start of a Turkish cross-border offensive, but the US military said later that several hundred forces would stay behind in the northeast to secure oil fields.