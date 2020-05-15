The United States is tracing and tracking fuel tankers arriving in Venezuela, which constitutes a violation of international law, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said Thursday.

“There is more evidence for the world that we will send to the International Criminal Court. Against the background of the pandemic, Washington is tracing ships that transport our oil and carry fuel. This is a gross violation of international law and of the fundamental rights of Venezuelans”, Arreaza wrote on Twitter.

Previously, media reported that several ships with gasoline on board had set sail from Iran to the Latin American country. According to TankerTrackers.com, the Clavel, an Iranian fuel tanker, passed the Suez Canal this week.

On Monday, Iranian Ambassador in Caracas Hojjatollah Soltani stated that Iranian fuel has not been shipped to Venezuela in exchange for gold, as has been rumored in the press, Iran’s state-run Mehr news agency reported.

Elliott Abrams, the US special envoy for Venezuela, has claimed that an increased number of Iranian aircraft have arrived in the South American country in recent weeks.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has called these remarks baseless and suggested that the rumors were part of Washington’s plans to disrupt trade relations between Tehran and Caracas.

Source: Sputnik

