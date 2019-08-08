US President Donald Trump has promised to withdraw US troops from areas of Kurdish-controlled northern Syria where a Turkish operation will be taking place, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has announced.

“In a telephone call with our president, the US president informed us that the US would be vacating the area. We will discuss the question of coordination after the withdrawal takes place. The agreement with the US on the creation of a safe zone is a very important first step,” Cavusoglu said, speaking at a press briefing on Thursday.

The foreign minister added that Turkey would not allow the US to delay the implementation of a safe zone under any circumstances, and has shown Washington that it is prepared to back its words by deeds. “Either we do it together, or we will be able to do it ourselves,” he said.

“Our decision is to create a safe zone so that there are no terrorists there from the Syrian Kurdish self-defence forces and the Kurdistan Workers Party. But we will not allow this agreement to be turned into the [US] Roadmap for Manbij,” Cavusoglu noted, referring to the Turkish-US security agreement negotiated last year.

Earlier, the Turkish Defence Ministry announced that Ankara and Washington had agreed to establish a coordination centre for joint operations, and to a security ‘safe zone’ in northern Syria in which an area of Syrian territory between 30 and 40 km wide would be controlled by Turkey in coordination with the United States, with Syrian Kurdish forces forced to leave the area and surrender their heavy weapons.

Syrian authorities rejected the agreement, calling it a “dangerous” violation of Syria’s sovereignty, and lamenting that “Syria’s Kurds, who have accepted to become a tool in this aggressive US-Turkish project, bear a historical responsibility in this regard.”

Damascus called on the international community to condemn this example of “flagrant aggression” by Turkey and the United States.

The US military established a presence in northern and northeastern Syria during the war with the Daesh (ISIS)* terrorist group, joining local, predominantly Kurdish militias in driving the terrorists out of these territories and helping them to establish self-governance autonomously from Damascus.

Turkey has launched several military operations against Kurdish militia units in Syria along the Turkish border, classifying them as ‘terrorists’ and accusing them of maintaining ties to the Kurdistan Workers Party, a Turkey-based Kurdish organisation which Ankara also considers as ‘terrorists’, and with whom Turkish security forces have clashed repeatedly in Turkey itself in recent years.

Earlier this year, a senior commander from the Syrian Democratic Forces alliance governing northern and eastern Syria said he felt a deal between Damascus and Syria’s Kurds on autonomy for the country’s north was “inevitable.” However, in February, Bouthaina Shaaban, an advisor to Syrian President Bashar Assad, said the kind of autonomy the Kurds were asking for was impossible, since the country is a multiethnic and multireligious “melting pot,” with all citizens “equal before Syrian law and the Syrian constitution.”

US President Donald Trump began talking about the idea of withdrawing the estimated US 2,000 troops in Syria late last year, citing the defeat of Daesh and his lack of interest in remaining entangled in “endless” Middle Eastern wars, but has since waivered over the idea.

Source: Sputnik

Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
+++ "Turkey would not allow the US" >>> Now Turkey give orders to USA? +++ "In a telephone call with our president, the US president informed us that the US would be vacating the area" >>> And be replaced by French/Brits/other members of the coalition??? I smell smth like this coming… (at least I hope) +++ "But we will not allow this agreement to be turned into the [US] Roadmap for Manbij," Cavusoglu noted, referring to the Turkish-US security agreement negotiated last year" >>> Mhhh, I wouldn't be surprised if the US were cooking something even more twisted.

2019-08-08 20:52
Gryz
Guest
Gryz
Err Dog needs some b**t kicking and learn he won't be reestablishing some sort of Neo-Ottoman Empire anytime soon in the area. Using jihadi zealots as proxies to drag on with their military presence inside Syria, renovate a couple tiny hospitals and schools for the good looks, and circulate some national currency is one thing (and one too much already), settling in for the long run, occupy then go the Israeli route and annex the area the Golan way, is another. Time for some long overdue compromise between the Syrian gov't and more "moderate" faction within Kurdish elements in the area.

2019-08-08 23:54
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
+++ "James Jeffrey: "We (U.S) won't impose anything the North and East Syrian Administration won't accept.""

2019-08-08 21:23
Peter
Guest
Peter
Pure theatre for domestic consumption.

2019-08-08 21:37
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Afrin: Turkish-backed roaches' network warns TFSA militants and civilian that the road from Azaz-Afrin is under control of ALF/YPG, roaches are calling to be careful and to avoid the road except for necessity.

2019-08-08 21:45
Nestor Arapa
Los Kurdos pagarán caro su testarudez, Ya se esperaba que muy pronto EE.UU. los abandonaría, unirse a Siria era la opción para los Kurdos.

2019-08-09 05:09
FairsFair
Erdogan to Pompeo, "Interfere when we attack the Kurds in Syria and we'll quit NATO and join Russia's CSTO.
Pompeo, "We'll give you your 30-40km buffer zone including the Syrian cities therein"

Kurds, "What happened?"

Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Are you sure it's not a thing US would wish? [having Turkey in CSTO] In your advice, how long Erdogan would stay in power daring to speak with Putin how he dares to with western partners? Kadirov will soon pay a visit to the sultan and make kebab with him… I'm not sure Putin would want a millstone like Erdog in CSTO : with friends like him, you don't need enemies… Even the Turks have finally understood how much a liability Erdogan has became. If you were digging a little, you'd get that there are much more common point between Russia and the Kurds than between Russia and Turkey.

