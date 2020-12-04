BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 A.M.) – Reuters quoted a US military official on Friday as saying that the United States will withdraw most of its forces from Somalia by January 15, leaving limited formations in Mogadishu.

They said that the US deployed about 700 troops in Somalia to help local forces defeat the youth movement linked to Al Qaeda.

On November 17, the US Department of Defense announced the withdrawal of 2,000 soldiers from Afghanistan and 500 from Iraq before the end of the current President Donald Trump’s tenure on January 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

This reduces the number of American soldiers in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500, while their number in Iraq decreases from 3,000 to 2,500.

Since relieving Defense Secretary Mark Esper from his position in November, Trump has sought to limit the US military’s presence in Afghanistan and Iraq.

This move has been met with criticism by opponents of Donald Trump, who see the withdrawal as potentially dangerous, especially given the current situation inside Afghanistan.