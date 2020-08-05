BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – In an article on Wednesday, The New York Times said Washington intends to tighten sanctions against Syria to change power there, but many experts question the effectiveness of this U.S. measure.
According to the article, officials in the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump are determined to impose new restrictions on the basis of the “Caesar Act”.
This was reportedly included in the American military budget for fiscal year 2020, and it gives the U.S. administration the right to impose sanctions against institutions and individuals providing direct and indirect assistance to Damascus, as well as the various groups operating in the country.
The article quoted the words of Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Middle East Affairs Joel Rayburn, who stressed that sanctions “will not end” until “the Syrian regime and its allies” agree to a change of power in the country.
As the newspaper notes, many experts have expressed doubts that such an approach would allow the United States to achieve the desired goals, without making active efforts in the diplomatic field.
“The sanctions alone cannot solve the problem,” John Smith, the former director of the U.S. Treasury Department’s Foreign Assets Control office, was quoted as saying.
He added, “It is difficult to understand what the U.S. government can do as well, other than putting a group of Syrian regime officials on a list that only provokes indifference on their part.”
