BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sell 7,500 precision-guided bombs for approximately $500 million to Saudi Arabia, the Wall Street Journal reported this week.
The Wall Street Journal quoted a source in the U.S. Congress as saying that the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee received an initial notification of the supply and sales plan in mid-January.
The source explained that if this deal is approved, Saudi Arabia will buy 7,500 “Paveway IV” precision guided bombs from Raytheon Technologies.
The source added that the U.S. government will commit Raytheon Technologies to produce other weapons worth $106 million to Saudi Arabia.
Last year, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ordered the State Department to approve 22 pending arms deals, worth $8.1 billion, to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, to confront Iran.
