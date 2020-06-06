BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – The Pentagon plans to purchase at least eight prototypes of the AGM-183A ballistic missile (ARRW) from Lockheed Martin to launch tests, which will begin in 2021.

According to the publication, The Drive, four missiles will participate in the tests, and the rest will be backed up.

ARRW means “promising high-speed air launch weapon” and is a planned warhead carrier missile.

After separating from the plane, the missile sends the warhead to a predetermined height and reaches the required speed, after which it separates and slides on a straight track at speeds greater than seven Mach.

In May 2020, Donald Trump, upon handing over the space forces their flag, boasted about this “super-duper missile”, which reportedly flies 17 times faster than any enemy missile.

This statement was mocked by journalists, and a military expert explained that there is nothing new in the “supernatural” ARRW – well-known materials and techniques have been used in it.

