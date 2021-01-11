BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – The U.S. will designate Yemen’s Ansarallah Movement (Houthi Movement) as a terrorist entity, the Reuters News Agency reported this week.

Citing two sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reported that the Trump administration could make the announcement of the terrorist designation on Monday.

This move by the U.S. government will no doubt complicate matters in Yemen, as the country is already experiencing a violent civil war that has lasted for nearly six years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, the move will likely push the Ansarallah Movement away from peace talks with the Yemeni government, which, for the latter, could be a major issue in the coming months.

With the Ansarallah Movement on the outskirts of Marib city, the de-facto capital of the Yemeni government in the northern part of the country, the regime of Abd Rubbah Mansour Hadi could suffer their most devastating defeat since losing Sanaa.