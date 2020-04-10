BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The U.S. has allegedly thwarted Russia’s attempt to form a new force that resembles the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeastern Syria, the Turkish state-owned Anadolu Agency said on Thursday, citing ‘sources’ in Al-Hasakah.
“Russia was trying to recruit insurgents from local militias in Amuda and Tel Tamer towns, which are occupied by the YPG/PKK terror group, said the sources requesting anonymity due to fear of reprisal,” the Anadolu Agency said.
According to the publication, the U.S. forces quickly took action to prevent the creation of this new group; they allegedly warned the locals on several occasions against accepting the Russian offer.
“The source also said the U.S. warned people that ‘Russia will use those who join their ranks as mercenaries in Libya,'” the Anadolu Agency said.
The publication claimed that Russia gave up on this plan because the number of applications to join the military units was under 100.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on these claims by the Turkish state media.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.