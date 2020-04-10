BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The U.S. has allegedly thwarted Russia’s attempt to form a new force that resembles the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeastern Syria, the Turkish state-owned Anadolu Agency said on Thursday, citing ‘sources’ in Al-Hasakah.

“Russia was trying to recruit insurgents from local militias in Amuda and Tel Tamer towns, which are occupied by the YPG/PKK terror group, said the sources requesting anonymity due to fear of reprisal,” the Anadolu Agency said.

According to the publication, the U.S. forces quickly took action to prevent the creation of this new group; they allegedly warned the locals on several occasions against accepting the Russian offer.

“The source also said the U.S. warned people that ‘Russia will use those who join their ranks as mercenaries in Libya,'” the Anadolu Agency said.

The publication claimed that Russia gave up on this plan because the number of applications to join the military units was under 100.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on these claims by the Turkish state media.

