BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:50 P.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States would have a strong response if China went ahead with a law banning protests in Hong Kong.
China has proposed new laws for national security in Hong Kong, aimed at preventing and participating in protests, in a move believed to be a response to the anti-government demonstrations last year.
The South China Morning Post reported that the bill would prevent secession, foreign interference, terrorism and all inflammatory activities aimed at overthrowing the central government and any outside interference in the former British colony.
Sino-U.S. Relations were further strained after the outbreak of the coronavirus, as Trump said that Beijing is responsible for “the mass killing of the world” because of the pandemic.
Trump has previously criticized China, accusing it of “misleading” the international community over the start of an outbreak of the coronavirus.
The U.S. President has repeatedly threatened to punish the Chinese side, despite World Health Organization assurances that Beijing has shown great transparency in dealing with this issue.
