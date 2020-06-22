BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The United States tested the new smart bomb, GBU-53 StormBreaker, using one of their modern warplanes.

According to reports, the U.S. Navy’s FA-18E/F Super Hornet fighter and attack aircraft launched the GBU-53 StormBreaker all-weather bomb on a designated target.

The new bomb can be used in all weather conditions, including poor visibility, Janes Defense reported last week.

An RMD spokesperson told Janes that the U.S. Air Force determines the number of tests needed to validate the bomb, but did not specify when it would be available.

“The USAF (US Air Force) program office, in co-ordination with the USN, determine the appropriate number of tests to validate different parameters. These will be a combination of development and operational test shots of which several will be live firings.”

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the missile will change “the rules of the game.”

When aiming at a target, the bomb uses a semi-active laser and GPS. The StormBreaker has a range of more than 45 miles (72 km).

The small dimensions indicate that many of these bombs will be placed on a single American fighter, including their F-15E jets, which can carry up to 28 of these missiles.

