BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The United States tested the new smart bomb, GBU-53 StormBreaker, using one of their modern warplanes.
According to reports, the U.S. Navy’s FA-18E/F Super Hornet fighter and attack aircraft launched the GBU-53 StormBreaker all-weather bomb on a designated target.
The new bomb can be used in all weather conditions, including poor visibility, Janes Defense reported last week.
An RMD spokesperson told Janes that the U.S. Air Force determines the number of tests needed to validate the bomb, but did not specify when it would be available.
“The USAF (US Air Force) program office, in co-ordination with the USN, determine the appropriate number of tests to validate different parameters. These will be a combination of development and operational test shots of which several will be live firings.”
According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the missile will change “the rules of the game.”
When aiming at a target, the bomb uses a semi-active laser and GPS. The StormBreaker has a range of more than 45 miles (72 km).
The small dimensions indicate that many of these bombs will be placed on a single American fighter, including their F-15E jets, which can carry up to 28 of these missiles.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.