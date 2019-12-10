BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The U.S. suspects that Iran is behind the latest attacks on their installations inside Iraq, CNN reported on Tuesday.

According to the CNN report, the U.S. government believes that Iran is behind these rocket attacks on their bases because of the sophisticated projectiles that have been used.

In particular, the CNN report said that the Iranian-backed groups have launched at least nine rockets towards three of their installations inside the country.

“We take these incidents seriously as do our Iraqi Security Forces partners, who are investigating these events. We have made clear that attacks on US. and Coalition personnel and facilities will not be tolerated and we retain the right to defend ourselves. US forces operate in Iraq at the invitation of the government of Iraq to support Iraqi forces against ISIS,” Pentagon spokesperson Cdr. Sean Robertson told CNN in a statement.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Saturday that “there have been reports in the public space about rockets being fired at American forces on bases in Iraq.”

“So we’ve seen a little bit of an uptick there. And that’s, again, another indicator for us of Iran reaching out,” he continued, speaking at an event hosted by the Reagan National Defense Forum in California.

“Iranian-backed militias are now shelling Iraqi bases with American and anti-ISIS Coalition forces on them — Balad, al-Asad, et cetera,” the US State Department’s Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker told reporters Friday.

“We’re waiting for full evidence,” he said while later adding, “If past is prologue, I’d say there’s a good chance it was Iran that’s behind it.”

Iran has not commented on these allegations from the U.S. authorities.

