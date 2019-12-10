BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The U.S. suspects that Iran is behind the latest attacks on their installations inside Iraq, CNN reported on Tuesday.
According to the CNN report, the U.S. government believes that Iran is behind these rocket attacks on their bases because of the sophisticated projectiles that have been used.
In particular, the CNN report said that the Iranian-backed groups have launched at least nine rockets towards three of their installations inside the country.
“We take these incidents seriously as do our Iraqi Security Forces partners, who are investigating these events. We have made clear that attacks on US. and Coalition personnel and facilities will not be tolerated and we retain the right to defend ourselves. US forces operate in Iraq at the invitation of the government of Iraq to support Iraqi forces against ISIS,” Pentagon spokesperson Cdr. Sean Robertson told CNN in a statement.
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Saturday that “there have been reports in the public space about rockets being fired at American forces on bases in Iraq.”
“So we’ve seen a little bit of an uptick there. And that’s, again, another indicator for us of Iran reaching out,” he continued, speaking at an event hosted by the Reagan National Defense Forum in California.
“Iranian-backed militias are now shelling Iraqi bases with American and anti-ISIS Coalition forces on them — Balad, al-Asad, et cetera,” the US State Department’s Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker told reporters Friday.
“We’re waiting for full evidence,” he said while later adding, “If past is prologue, I’d say there’s a good chance it was Iran that’s behind it.”
Iran has not commented on these allegations from the U.S. authorities.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.