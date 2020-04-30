BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – The Special Envoy for the United States to Syria, James Jeffrey, reiterated his country’s strong support for a ceasefire in the Syrian governorate of Idlib, as well as Turkish military operations there.
“We strongly support Turkish military action. We also strongly support the ceasefire,” Jeffrey said during an online conference with the Atlantic Council.
He added: “We hope to see the Turks continue to put pressure on terrorist organizations there. There was some exchange of fire, and there was also some pressure on them. We hope that this will continue.”
Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Syria.
Moscow and Ankara have conducted joint military patrols in the region several times since March, completing their 7th one on Wednesday.
However, while the U.S. supports the Turkish presence, the Syrian government has repeatedly demanded that both Washington and Ankara immediately withdraw their forces from the country.
The U.S. and Turkey maintain that they are in Syria to combat terrorists, with Washington adding that they are openly taking the country’s oil.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.