BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The U.S. envoy to Syria, James Jeffrey, said that his country supports the Israeli raids on Iranian sites in Syria, pointing to the necessity of the exit of all foreign forces from Syria, except the Russian ones.
In an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, Jeffrey said that Iran has very established footholds in the Syrian state and society, saying: “Arab countries will never be in agreement with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. They can claim that they can keep him out of orbit.”
On his country’s position on Tel Aviv’s announcement of its transition from “containing Iran to the stage of its exit from Syria,” Jeffrey said that Washington “supports in every possible way, diplomatically and logistically, Israeli raids on Iranian sites there,” noting “the necessity of all foreign forces leaving Syria.”
On the other hand, Jeffrey stressed that his country will continue to impose sanctions on Damascus, and said: “We support the entry into force of sanctions on the Syrian regime until its acceptance of a political solution,” explaining that “economic sanctions make the situation worse for the circle of people very close to the head of the regime, and this is what we are trying to do. We always have access to it, and we want to make it clear to these figures that they have no clear future if they continue to support Assad. They should be pressured for a political transition. ”
He concluded by saying that “the Russian media campaign against Damascus is proof that Moscow also realizes what kind of allies are loyal to it in Syria,” as he put it.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.