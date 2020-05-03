BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The U.S. envoy to Syria, James Jeffrey, said that his country supports the Israeli raids on Iranian sites in Syria, pointing to the necessity of the exit of all foreign forces from Syria, except the Russian ones.

In an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, Jeffrey said that Iran has very established footholds in the Syrian state and society, saying: “Arab countries will never be in agreement with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. They can claim that they can keep him out of orbit.”

On his country’s position on Tel Aviv’s announcement of its transition from “containing Iran to the stage of its exit from Syria,” Jeffrey said that Washington “supports in every possible way, diplomatically and logistically, Israeli raids on Iranian sites there,” noting “the necessity of all foreign forces leaving Syria.”

On the other hand, Jeffrey stressed that his country will continue to impose sanctions on Damascus, and said: “We support the entry into force of sanctions on the Syrian regime until its acceptance of a political solution,” explaining that “economic sanctions make the situation worse for the circle of people very close to the head of the regime, and this is what we are trying to do. We always have access to it, and we want to make it clear to these figures that they have no clear future if they continue to support Assad. They should be pressured for a political transition. ”

He concluded by saying that “the Russian media campaign against Damascus is proof that Moscow also realizes what kind of allies are loyal to it in Syria,” as he put it.

