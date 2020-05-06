BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, Makan Channel, said this evening that their contacts revealed U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is visiting Israel next week.

In the event of his arrival, the visit will be the first of its kind since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pompeo commented at a press conference at the U.S. State Department on the statements of a senior Israeli army official, on Tuesday, in which he made it clear that Iranian forces began to leave Syria, saying: “The Iranian regime and its forces must leave Syria.”

In the same context, the Israeli Defense Minister, Naftali Bennett, said on Tuesday that his country will continue its operations in Syria until the Iranian forces leave it.

Bennett, quoted by the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said that Iran has nothing to do with Syria, and Israel will not stop until the Iranians leave the Syrian territories.

The Israeli Minister of Defense did not mention explicitly his country’s responsibility for the raids that took place on Monday evening in the Aleppo Governorate.

Bennett echoed his constant saying, “The Iranians have become a burden on Syria. They previously helped the Syrian president, Bashar al-Assad, but they have become a burden on him now.”

