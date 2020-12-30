BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – On Wednesday, the US embassy in Baghdad announced that it has provided 30 armored cars to secure the Green Zone in central Baghdad, while it confirmed its continued support for Iraqi forces.

The embassy stated in a press statement, “The United States is committed to assisting the Iraqi army in maintaining the security of Iraq and Baghdad, and to achieve this goal, on Monday, it provided thirty armored cars to the Iraqi army, to help secure the international zone (the Green Zone).”

They stressed, “The aforementioned vehicles were provided to the Special Command Division, located at Al-Asad Air Base, and the Iraqi army will use them in its patrols. This contribution comes as part of a larger plan for the US-Iraqi Army Security Cooperation Office to support the Special Command Squad in securing the Baghdad center.”

The US embassy added that “We will continue to work together to ensure a stable and secure future for the Iraqi people.”

This move comes a week after Baghdad’s Green Zone, an area that hosts several diplomatic missions, was targeted by five Katyusha rockets fired from the eastern part of the capital.