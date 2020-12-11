BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – Two B-52 strategic bombers of the US Air Force flew from their US base to the Middle East, in a move considered to be a flex of strength in front of Iran.

In a statement issued by the US Central Command, they confirmed that the two bombers flew in its area of ​​responsibility, accompanied by aircraft of “regional partners” as part of the second mission during the past two months.

In a related context, the New York Times quoted officials in the Pentagon as saying that the two bombers that are capable of carrying nuclear bombs left the Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana on Wednesday, and carried out the mission in the Middle East on Thursday, then returned to their base.

According to the officials, “the mission aims to deter Iran from taking any aggressive action against American and coalition forces in the region.”

Sources stated that “the mission lasted 36 hours, during which the two bombers crossed the Atlantic Ocean and Europe, then flew over the Arabian Peninsula and the Gulf, where they carried out a wide rotation near Qatar while remaining at a safe distance from the coast of Iran.”

The Commander of Central Command, General Frank McKenzie, who is the commander in-chief of US forces in the Middle East, stated that the ongoing mission, which was carried out at short notice, was designed to confirm the commitment of the US military to its regional partners, and to verify the ability to rapidly deploy combat forces anywhere in the world.