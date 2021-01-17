BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – An Israeli news site reported on Sunday that two American Boeing B-52 Stratofortress bombers were seen crossing over Israel towards the Gulf on Sunday.

The site pointed out that this is the fifth time in recent months that a US aircraft of this type were seen passing through Israel and heading towards the Gulf.

This comes in the wake of a media report from Fox News that said two Iranian missiles fell within 100 miles of the aircraft carrier, the USS Nimitz. in the Indian Ocean, coinciding with maneuvers conducted by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps that included launching ballistic missiles.

The report claimed that one of the ballistic missiles landed within 20 miles of the carrier group, but it added that the US forces were not in danger.

Iran has yet to comment on the allegations that their ballistic missiles landed within 100 miles of the USS Nimitz carrier group in the Indian Ocean.