The U.S. military released a picture of an American military B-1B strategic bomber flying over the East China Sea on May 5 and refueling in the air on May 6.

The U.S. Air Force claims that the B-1B bomber took off from Anderson Air Force Base in Guam as part of the bomber task force to support the strategic deterrent mission carried out by the U.S. Pacific Air Force.

According to Twitter account, Aircraft Watch, which tracks the movement of military aircraft, two B-1B bombers stationed at Anderson Air Force Base in Guam, traveled to the East China Sea region through northeastern Taiwan waters on May 6.

It is reported that this is the third time the U.S. military has approached Taiwan’s airspace after the formation of B-1B bombers since May 1st and 4th.

On May 5, the U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber flew over the East China Sea.

The U.S. Air Force suddenly withdrew five B-52H strategic bombers deployed at Anderson Air Force Base in Guam in mid-April, ending the “persistent bomber mission” that the U.S. Air Force has been performing uninterruptedly since 2004.

It was only half a month before the B-52 bomber withdrew from Guam. Two B-1B strategic bombers of the U.S. Air Force took off from Elvos Air Force Base in South Dakota, and carried out a long-distance flight training of up to 32 hours.

Flying over the South China Sea, the two B-1B bombers then flew to Anderson Air Force Base in Guam to begin the deployment mission.

Regarding U.S. military aircraft flying above China ’s surrounding waters, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Geng Shuang said that China respects and safeguards the freedom of navigation and overflight enjoyed by all countries in accordance with international law, but firmly opposes violations of its territorial integrity.

Chinese military experts said that they still have to “despise strategically and attach importance to tactics” regarding the actions of U.S. military aircraft.

Source: Sina News

