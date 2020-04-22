BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The state of Missouri has filed a lawsuit against the Chinese government, blaming it for the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday at a federal court in the United States, states that Chinese officials “bear responsibility for the deaths, suffering and massive economic losses incurred by the world, especially Missouri citizens.”
The state’s Attorney General, Eric Schmidt, accused the Chinese government of lying about the seriousness and infectious nature of COVID-19, silencing whistleblowers and doing little to stop the spread of the disease, adding: “They should be punished for their actions.”
On the other hand, the Chinese government described the lawsuit against it as “complete nonsense”, stressing that this lawsuit is invalid and not based on any factual or legal basis.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Jing Shuang stressed to reporters Wednesday that Beijing has from the outset dealt with the new virus in a transparent, open and responsible manner, calling on the U.S. government to drop the lawsuit.
This lawsuit, the first of its kind, called for doubts legally among experts in the United States, especially that American law prohibits the prosecution of other countries except in a few exceptions.
