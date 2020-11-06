A fully armed MQ-9 Reaper taxis down an Afghanistan runway Nov. 4. The Reaper has flown 49 combat sorties since it first began operating in Afghanistan Sept. 25. It completed its first combat strike Oct. 27, when it fired a Hellfire missile over Deh Rawod, Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Brian Ferguson)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – Reuters quoted sources as saying that the U.S. State Department had agreed to sell 18 MQ-9 drones to the U.A.E.

The agency said, citing people familiar with a congressional notification, that the U.S. State Department gave the U.S. Congress an unofficial notice on Thursday of the potential $2.9 billion drone deal for the U.A.E.

The move comes on the heels of a notification last week of a possible sale of F-35 fighter jets to the U.A.E.

It would be the first export of drones since the Trump administration reinterpreted a 34-nation Cold War arms agreement to allow U.S. defense contractors to sell more drones to allies.

Washington agreed to consider allowing the U.A.E. to purchase F-35 stealth jets, in a side bargain to a deal brokered by the United States to normalize relations between Israel and the U.A.E.

 

Sources: Reuters, Sputnik

