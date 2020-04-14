BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – On Tuesday, a U.S. surveillance plane flew over South Korea, shortly after North Korea launched what appeared to be short-range cruise missiles on the east coast.

A US Navy “EP-3E” plane was detected flying over South Korea at around 10:00 A.M. (Seoul time), according to the aircraft monitor Air Traffic. which was cited by South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea launched several short-range anti-ship cruise missiles towards the East Sea today.

They said that the missiles, which are supposed to be surface-to-ship cruise missiles, were launched northeast of the areas near the eastern coastal town of Munchon at about 7 A.M., adding that they circled for a distance of about 150 km.

It stated that “the army is closely monitoring the situation for the possibility of additional launches, while maintaining the state of readiness.”

“In addition to the missile launches, North Korea also launched air-to-surface missiles from its Sukhi combat aircraft over the eastern coastal city of Wansan.

It was not immediately known if Leader Kim Jong-Un had supervised the recent launches.

This comes on the night of the 108th birthday of the late leader Kim Il Sung, the founder of the communist state.

