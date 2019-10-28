Answering the call to duty, a wounded hero dog was one of the few casualties from the U.S. special forces raid on the Syria compound of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. But don’t ask the dog’s name, because the military won’t say – at least for now.

The dog was described as slightly wounded after leaping into the fray on Saturday. President Donald Trump praised the dog in his remarks on Sunday describing the battle that took place at Baghdadi’s compound.

The dog “went into the tunnel” where Baghdadi killed himself with a suicide vest, Trump said. “Our canine, as they call — I call it a dog, a beautiful dog, a talented dog — was injured and brought back,” he said.

U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was tight-lipped about the identity of the dog when asked at a Pentagon news briefing on Monday.

“We’re not releasing the name of the dog right now. The dog is still in theater,” Milley said, using the term for military operations. “The dog, the canine, the military working dog, performed a tremendous service, as they all do, in a variety of situations.”

Milley expressed doubt that photos of the dog would be released any time soon.

“Slightly wounded and fully recovering – but the dog is still in theater, returned to duty, with its handler. So, we’re not going to release just yet photos or names of dogs or anything else. It’s a classified unit and (we’re) protecting the dog’s identity,” he said.

 

Source: Reuters

