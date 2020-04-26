BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – The commander of the U.S. Space Force, General Jay Raymond, believes that the Iranian military satellite, “Noor-1”, is useless from an intelligence standpoint.
The general posted a tweet on Saturday that admitted that the U.S. is tracking the Iranian satellite, but said he was unimpressed by the device.
“@US_SpaceCom continues to track 2 objects @PeteAFB’s @18SPCS associated w/#space launch from Iran, characterizing NOUR 01(#SATCAT 45529) as 3U Cubesat,” he tweeted.
“Iran states it has imaging capabilities—actually, it’s a tumbling webcam in space; unlikely providing intel,” he added.
Iran had announced on Wednesday that it had successfully launched its first military satellite into orbit, adding that it had settled in space at a distance of 425 km from the Earth’s surface.
Following its successful launch, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it was planning to send another satellite into orbit.
According to the IRGC, this second satellite will be larger and it will have more capabilities than the Noor-1.
In turn, the U.S. has continued to accuse Iran of bolstering its rocket program, which they claim is a violation of U.N. Resolution 2231.
