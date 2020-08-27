BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 P.M.) – The United States announced on Wednesday, that an incident had occurred between Russian and American forces in Syria, saying it violated protocols to avoid collision.

The White House said that the incident that occurred in Syria between the forces of the two armies was caused by the Russian side and led to casualties among the American army, stating: “The American army does not want the escalation, but it has the full right to defend itself.”

The spokesman for the U.S. National Security Council, John Ullyot, accused the Russian army of violating the rules to avoid collision in Syria and committing an accident that resulted in the injury of American soldiers.

Ullyot said: “A Russian vehicle collided with an armored vehicle (led by the United States) in northeastern Syria, which resulted in the injury of the armored crew.”

The armored vehicle immediately left the scene in order to avoid a conflict.

“These unsafe and unprofessional actions violate the accident avoidance rules that the United States and Russia agreed on in December 2018,” Ullyot continued.

He added: “The coalition and the United States do not want to escalate with any state army, but U.S. forces always reserve the natural right to defend themselves against hostilities.”

On Wednesday, one of the Russian Military Police patrols penetrated a U.S. army checkpoint, after a desperate attempt by the latter to prevent it from passing.