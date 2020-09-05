BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – Social media users shared a video clip this week, showing a group of American soldiers in Syria asking men about the former pornstar, Mia Khalifa, who has since left and condemned the industry.
Activists said that the video was published by an American soldier in Syria on the Chinese platform, TikTok,, in which he and a number of his companions asked Syrians about the former pornstar.
The video published by the Task and Purpose website said that an American soldier in Syria broadcast the video through his TikTok account, before deleting it.
A TikTok video shows U.S. soldiers deployed to Syria asking locals if they've recently seen their favorite porn star around 😬 https://t.co/skooW15oF1 pic.twitter.com/5DM8ijucaK
— Jared Keller (@jaredbkeller) September 3, 2020
A caption accompanying the video reads: “We asked them if they were watching Mia Khalifa.”
The comment adds: “They did not understand … should’ve studied more Arabic.”
But the video sparked controversy online, with many describing the soldier’s comments as inappropriate.
The U.S. has an estimated 800 soldiers currently inside Syria, with the majority of them deployed among the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) east of the Euphrates.
