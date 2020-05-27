BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – Three American soldiers and five members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were wounded in an attack on a joint convoy of them on the administrative border between the governorates of Al-Hasakah and Deir Ezzor this week, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported, citing “local sources”.
According to SANA’s sources, a joint convoy of U.S. and SDF personnel was attacked by unknown assailants on Tuesday, as the latter allegedly used machine guns and RPG launchers against them at the Ruwaishid junction.
SANA said the eight injured were taken to the American base in Al-Shaddadi, a city located in the southern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
Neither the U.S. Coalition nor the Syrian Democratic Forces have reported this attack to corroborate the claims by SANA.
The last time an attack like this was reported, the U.S. Coalition vehemently denied that any of its forces were wounded or killed, while adding that it was “fake news”.
