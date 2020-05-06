BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Tuesday the killing of a soldier on May 4, who was part of the “deep-rooted” mission in Erbil, in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.
The ministry reported that the soldier died in an accident not related to a military operation, noting that an investigation had been opened to find out the reasons.
No further details were released.
The United States has led the international coalition of more than 60 countries and launched air strikes on ISIS strongholds in Iraq and Syria for nearly two years, and coalition forces have been advising the Peshmerga forces in the Kurdistan region.
It is worth noting that the British Royal Air Force announced today that it had carried out an air strike targeting ISIS.
A spokesman for the International Alliance, Miles Caggins, revealed on Tuesday that the international coalition had carried out an airstrikes in the Baiji district last week, targeting Islamic State’s hideouts.
The spokesman for the international coalition said that the Royal Air Force continues to carry out daily armed reconnaissance missions over Iraq and eastern Syria as part of the global coalition against ISIS.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.