BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Tuesday the killing of a soldier on May 4, who was part of the “deep-rooted” mission in Erbil, in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

The ministry reported that the soldier died in an accident not related to a military operation, noting that an investigation had been opened to find out the reasons.

No further details were released.

The United States has led the international coalition of more than 60 countries and launched air strikes on ISIS strongholds in Iraq and Syria for nearly two years, and coalition forces have been advising the Peshmerga forces in the Kurdistan region.

It is worth noting that the British Royal Air Force announced today that it had carried out an air strike targeting ISIS.

A spokesman for the International Alliance, Miles Caggins, revealed on Tuesday that the international coalition had carried out an airstrikes in the Baiji district last week, targeting Islamic State’s hideouts.

The spokesman for the international coalition said that the Royal Air Force continues to carry out daily armed reconnaissance missions over Iraq and eastern Syria as part of the global coalition against ISIS.

This is a never ending ILLEGAL occupation of a country. The illegal occupiers will remain in Irak until the last drop of oil. It is as simple as that.

