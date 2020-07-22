BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – On Tuesday, the U.S. Coalition forces in Syria announced the death of a member of the joint task force from “Operation Inherent Resolve” in the northern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
The statement first confirmed that the U.S. soldier’s death was not due to any enemy contact.
“A service member with Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve died in Syria, 21 July. Initial reports indicate the incident was not due to enemy contact. The incident is under investigation.”
However, later in the day, RT Arabic cited the Operation Inherent Resolve’s media wing as saying that the soldier’s death was due to an armored vehicle overturning during a military patrol in northern Al-Hasakah.
“The incident occurred when an armored vehicle overturned while it was conducting a military patrol in the northern countryside of Al-Hasakah.”
They would add: “The death occurred in a non-combat accident,” pointing out that they are currently conducting an investigation into the matter.
