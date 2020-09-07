BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The U.S. Fifth Fleet announced on Sunday, the disappearance of one of its sailors in the northern Arabian Sea.

The U.S. Fifth Fleet said, in a statement via Twitter, that the aircraft carrier (USS Nimitz) and the guided missile cruiser (USS Princeton CG 59) are currently conducting searches in the northern Arabian Sea after the soldier disappeared.

The statement said that “the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) & guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) are currently conducting search & rescue operations in the North Arabian Sea following reports of a missing U.S. Navy Sailor, Sept 6.”

They would add: “The Sailor has been listed as Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown on board aircraft carrier USS Nimitz. The Sailor’s name is being held in accordance with U.S. Navy policy Updates will be provided as they become available.”

No further details have been released.