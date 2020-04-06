BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – A U.S. soldier and several SDF personnel were allegedly killed in an ambush in eastern Syria this evening, Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV claimed.

“An American officer and several SDF soldiers were killed in an ambush targeting a patrol in Wasiy’ah in the northern countryside of Deir Ezzor,” Al-Mayadeen reported.

No further details have been released.

A similar claim was also made on some pro-opposition media channels; however, they provided the same details as Al-Mayadeen.

The U.S. Department of Defense has yet to comment on these claims.

