BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The U.S. military allegedly smuggled a large amount of oil from Syria to neighboring Iraq this week, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said on Saturday.

According to the SANA report, the U.S. smuggled the Syrian oil, via 35 trucks, through the Al-Walid Crossing, which links Syria’s Al-Hasakah Governorate with Iraq’s Nineveh Governorate.

No further details were released regarding this incident.

Syria has repeatedly accused the U.S. of plundering its oil, as the American forces currently control the largest petrol field in the country.

Earlier this week, the U.S. House of Representatives introduced a bill that would prevent the Pentagon from using any funds to occupy the Syrian and Iraqi oil fields.

The House bill will now be presented to the Senate for approval.

