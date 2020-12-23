BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:50 A.M.) – The US Treasury Department said on Tuesday that the United States has imposed sanctions related to Syria, targeting 7 individuals and 10 entities, including the Central Bank of Syria.

“Today, in support of the US government’s efforts to enhance accountability and reach a political solution to the Syrian conflict, the US Treasury Department (OFAC) punished a high-ranking official in the Syrian government, her husband, a member of the Syrian People’s Assembly, and their commercial entities,” the Treasury said in a statement on its official website.

“Moreover, the Office of Foreign Assets Control added the Central Bank of Syria to the list of specially designated nationals and banned persons,” they said.

The Treasury indicated that the Office of Foreign Assets Control added two persons, nine commercial entities, and the Central Bank of Syria to the list of identified persons.

The Treasury confirmed that, through this measure, it aims to discourage future investment in government-controlled areas in Syria, and to oblige Damascus to the UN-led process in line with Council Resolution 2254.

In conjunction with the Treasury Department’s classifications, the State Department on Tuesday also classified six Syrians in accordance with Article 2 of Executive Order No. 13894, by freezing their properties and prohibiting entry of some persons who contributed to the situation in Syria.

The State Department confirmed that the United States will continue to stand with the Syrian people.