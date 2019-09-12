BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The U.S. State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus slammed the Iranian government to reporters on Thursday after she was asked about their recent delivery of oil to Syria.

“I think the importance here to our friends around the world in the international community is to note that once again you have been lied to and misled by the Iranian regime,” Ortagus told reporters.

In regards to the Adrian Darya 1’s (formerly Grace 1) departure from Gibraltar in mid-August, Ortagus said Iran blatantly lied about the ship’s destination in order to deliver the oil to the Syrian coast.

“The Iranian regime broke its word and appears intent on fueling the Assad regime’s brutality against the Syrian people, who continue to face widespread violence, death and destruction,” Ortagus stated.

“This fits into the web of lies perpetrated by the Iranian regime for 40 years,” she said.

“Their deception and broken promises are not just aimed at the international community but the Iranian people, too,” she added.

Advertisements