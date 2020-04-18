BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The United States launched a new attack on the Chinese military, accusing them of “bullying behavior” in the South China Sea, amid growing differences between the two countries, due to a number issues, including the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. State Department said, in a statement issued today, Saturday: “The United States is concerned about reports of repeated provocative actions by China aimed at exploring the oil and gas fields in the cliff of other countries declaring their rights over them.”
“In this context, China should stop its bullying behavior and refrain from participating in such provocations and destabilizing activities,” the ministry added.
Several regional sources previously reported that a Chinese government survey ship approached a ship operated by the Malaysian government oil company Petronas in the waters of the South China Sea during the implementation of exploration work in the region.
Last week, the Chinese military further aggravated the U.S. after launching naval drills in the Pacific; this was also condemned by Washington.
