BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a top congressional leader criticized China for what they described as its bullying behavior towards India during a military confrontation on a disputed border between the two countries.
Pompeo, in remarks to a research institution called the American Project Policy Institute, and published by the State Department, said that moving Chinese forces to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was similar to its strict behavior in relation to the emerging coronavirus, the South China Sea and Hong Kong.
He continued, “These are the types of measures taken by dictatorial regimes.”
For his part, Elliot Engel, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives, said China should respect laws and resort to diplomacy to settle the boundary issue with India.
He continued, “I am very concerned about the Chinese assault along the Line of Actual Control.”
“China shows once again its willingness to bully the neighboring countries instead of resolving the conflict under international law,” he added.
Indian security officials and local media reported that both India and China had amassed thousands of soldiers for weeks in three or four locations at the border in the Himalayas after Chinese forces had penetrated into an Indian area.
China denies breaching the Line of Actual Control that extends 3,488 km between the two countries, and says stability prevails in the area near the Gallowan River and Lake Pangong Tzu in the remote Indian desert region of Ladakh, which is covered in snow.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.