BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The U.S. Department of Defense announced that its units have conducted training under the “convergence” project, which included the use of manned and unmanned vehicles and artificial intelligence control systems.
The Defense Department said, as reported by RT: “This exercise combines future weapons and capabilities for the battlefield in the third decade of this century against opponents of equal strength, such as Russia and China.”
They added: “During the multi-field exercises, which were conducted at the Yuma training ground in the state of Arizona, the enemy was located with the subsequent destruction of many targets, which were created, in particular, on the model of the Russian Pantsir anti-aircraft missile system.”
According to the Defense Department, the air defense system “M109 howitzer” was able, during a demonstration of the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS), to shoot down an air target simulating a Russian winged missile.
The corresponding exercises of the U.S. Air Force took place on the 3rd of September in the field of missiles “White Sands” in the state of New Mexico.
The video of the exercise was posted on RT Arabic over the weekend.
Sources: Lenta.Ru, RT
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.