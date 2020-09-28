BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The U.S. Department of Defense announced that its units have conducted training under the “convergence” project, which included the use of manned and unmanned vehicles and artificial intelligence control systems.

The Defense Department said, as reported by RT: “This exercise combines future weapons and capabilities for the battlefield in the third decade of this century against opponents of equal strength, such as Russia and China.”

They added: “During the multi-field exercises, which were conducted at the Yuma training ground in the state of Arizona, the enemy was located with the subsequent destruction of many targets, which were created, in particular, on the model of the Russian Pantsir anti-aircraft missile system.”

According to the Defense Department, the air defense system “M109 howitzer” was able, during a demonstration of the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS), to shoot down an air target simulating a Russian winged missile.

The corresponding exercises of the U.S. Air Force took place on the 3rd of September in the field of missiles “White Sands” in the state of New Mexico.

The video of the exercise was posted on RT Arabic over the weekend.

Sources: Lenta.Ru, RT