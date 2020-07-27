The US Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike group is carrying out live-fire exercises with its accompanying strike group in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, the Navy News Service (NNS) said in a report on Monday.
“Naval aircraft from Carrier Air Wing Three (CVW-3) conducted day and night precision-guided munition and live ordnance strikes on the Greek Karavia Range in the Mediterranean Sea, July 25-26”, the report said.
“The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is conducting operations in 6th fleet area of operations in support of US national security interests in Europe and Africa”.
The exercises included F/A-18 Super-Hornet jets firing unguided and guided missiles, laser training rounds and other ordnance on the Karavia Range and joint air-to-air combat manoeuvres and tactical training with Greek Navy F-16 jets, the report said.
”Being able to practice air-to-air combat with a foreign partner and then immediately transition to an air-to-ground weapons release is what flying the F/A-18 is all about”, a Carrier Air Wing Three representative said in the report.
Eisenhower Strike Group Conducts Strike Training in @USNavyEurope. #ForceToBeReckonedWith
READ MORE ⬇️ https://t.co/zMKo1u8Hfq pic.twitter.com/Um1QwN1uV1
— U.S. Navy (@USNavy) July 27, 2020
The training allowed pilots to gain tactical proficiency and be ready with credible force to assure NATO allies and partners defend US national security interests in the region’s complex security environment, the report said.
Source: Sputnik
