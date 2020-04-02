BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – The U.S. military is testing a new air defense system at an Iraqi base in the western part of the country, Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV reported on Thursday.
The Al-Mayadeen report indicated that the central command of the American forces began testing the “Sea Ram” defense system at the ‘Ayn Al-Assad Airbase just hours after the American Patriot system was deployed to the base.
Al-Mayadeen quoted its correspondent as saying that it was noticed that the American Chinook helicopters had flown in the airspace of Baghdad to transport the new defense systems.
Furthermore, they quoted Iraqi sources as saying that the American forces at the ‘Ayn Al-Assad Airbase had already conducted tests of the Sea Ram.
This came hours after these forces deployed the U.S. Patriot air defense system to the American wing at the base in ‘Ayn Al-Assad Airbase, without the approval of the Iraqi official authorities.
U.S. President Donald Trump has said he has information indicating that Iran or its proxies are planning to carry out attacks on against the American forces in Iraq.
“If that happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price,” Trump tweeted.
Tensions between Washington and Tehran have recently increased, following the announcement by the United States Department of Defense (Pentagon) of an airstrike near Baghdad International Airport, at the beginning of the year, which resulted in the killing of the commander of the Quds Force in the Revolutionary Guard, Major General Qasim Soleimani, and the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq, Abu Mehdi Al-Mohandes.
In response to this attack, Iran targeted a military base that included foreign and American forces in Iraq.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.