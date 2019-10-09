US President Donald Trump has commented of the US troop pullout from Syria, saying that the United States should never have been in the Middle East in the first place.

In a follow-up post, he added that going into the US military involvement in the Middle East was “the worst decision ever made in the history” of the country.

“We went to war under a false and now disproven premise, weapons of mass destruction. There were none!” he said, referring to the build-up to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, when the Bush administration claimed that Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction — which were nowhere to be found.

On Monday, Trump said that getting the US out of military conflicts was the reason he was elected president. He also specified that the US military should fight only where it is in the country’s interest, “and only fight to win”.

Trump’s rhetoric on Turkey’s looming operation in Syria has also swayed in the past days. First, he said that he could “once again obliterate” the Turkish economy, only to write hours later that he considers Ankara Washington’s important partner.

The White House has received scrutiny from the president’s political opponents in Washington, who have accused Trump of ‘abandoning’ the US’s Syrian Kurdish allies amid a possible Turkish invasion.

Turkey, which considers the Syrian Kurdish YPG forces ‘terrorists’ affiliated with Turkey’s own PKK Kurdish militants, has repeatedly promised to carry out a military operation in northern Syria to secure the border area. Turkish troops and heavy equipment have been assembled at the border area in recent days, and Ankara has promised to inform all relevant countries including Syria about the operation when it begins.

On Wednesday, Damascus slammed Turkey’s plans, accusing “the Turkish regime” of “irresponsible statements and aggressive intentions,” and warning that a military operation inside Syria would constitute “a disgraceful breach of international law. and UN resolutions that respect Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

 

Source: Sputnik

The cost of all the wars is becoming a major problem. It is draining the US dry and with it becoming unable to finance new weapons research , build new ships and military equipment. All the money has gone down the big drain hole that is the ME misadventure. Mind you they are a little quicker to learn their mistake than the Crusades . Started in 1096 and finally finished 1291 although others suggest 1492 was the real end.

You seriously misunderstand the crusades. Firstly the Crusades were to Protect Christians and their lands from Muslin “conquests” and it had zero to do with geopolitics,oil,or gas pipelines. Also the deaths in Syria are greater than that of the Crusades, which are the same as the American civil war casualties. Christianity is not about conquest by the sword. Jesus Christ is God and also known as the Prince of Peace.

You misunderstand my comment . Let me say that again. You misunderstand my comment. As for the Crusades let us go back to the beginning. One town appealed to the Pope for 100 soldiers too act as a deterrent to marauding Muslims. That was all that was required . Instead the Pope decreed it an attack on Christianity and ordered several countries too supply armies too take care of the Muslims . This resulted in ignorant carnage that escalated into the ongoing Crusades. One of the final acts of the Crusades was the Muslims sacking the original town that asked… Read more »

Primera vez concuerdo con su opinión de este orate, aunque maneja doble discurso, quizá mañana cambie de opinión.
Para confirmar si es cierto, entonces solo se espera que retire apoyo a Netanyahu y a la Monarquía Saudi.

