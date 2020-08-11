BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – The United States continues to produce its fifth-generation F-35 stealth fighters for its air force and for the countries participating in the production of the aircraft.

The U.S. Air Force published a video clip this week, stating  it has delivered new squadron of stealth fighters, numbering up to 13 aircraft, that were delivered to the U.S. Army this week.

The page published another video that shows an aspect of the U.S. stealth fighter training in Alaska, as part of the “red flag” training, which aims to test the combat readiness of the US Air Force.

The F-35 fighters are among the most advanced long-range warfare fighters, as they can carry out air control missions and bomb targets at a long range from their launch site, and they have stealth capabilities that make detecting radars impossible.

Many countries own that plane, and Turkey was among the countries participating in its manufacture before it was excluded due to the Russian S-400 missile deal, which the United States rejects, in addition to Israel, which seeks to own 50 such aircraft.

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Russian Air Force intercepts US and German military aircraft: video
News Desk
The International News Desk reports on issues and events world wide.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments