BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – The United States continues to produce its fifth-generation F-35 stealth fighters for its air force and for the countries participating in the production of the aircraft.

The U.S. Air Force published a video clip this week, stating it has delivered new squadron of stealth fighters, numbering up to 13 aircraft, that were delivered to the U.S. Army this week.

✔️13 F-35s delivered

✔️ 6 locations

✔️47,000 delivery miles

✔️1 week Congratulations to the F-35 Production Delivery Team, comprised of JPO, DCMA and @LockheedMartin personnel, for setting a new record last week by delivering 13 F-35s. Keep up the great work Team Lightning II! pic.twitter.com/z17raA0M9H — F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office (@theF35JPO) August 7, 2020

The page published another video that shows an aspect of the U.S. stealth fighter training in Alaska, as part of the “red flag” training, which aims to test the combat readiness of the US Air Force.

Start your week off with some #F35 air power ⚡ Watch F-35As take off during Red Flag Alaska 20-3 at @EielsonAirForce. Red Flag Alaska is designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment. pic.twitter.com/lhRSx5H0t8 — F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office (@theF35JPO) August 10, 2020

The F-35 fighters are among the most advanced long-range warfare fighters, as they can carry out air control missions and bomb targets at a long range from their launch site, and they have stealth capabilities that make detecting radars impossible.

Many countries own that plane, and Turkey was among the countries participating in its manufacture before it was excluded due to the Russian S-400 missile deal, which the United States rejects, in addition to Israel, which seeks to own 50 such aircraft.