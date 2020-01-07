BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – Security expert, Hisham Al-Hashemi, announced on Monday that U.S. military reinforcements arrived the Taiji Camp north of Baghdad, as well as the landing of military aircraft with additional equipment.

Hashemi stated, as reported by Iraqi News, that “everyone is busy discussing the message of the American forces to the Iraqi joint command about their ‘withdrawal’,” but he was quick to point out that this was not true.

“During that period, several American convoys entered the Taiji camp, north of Baghdad, and cargo planes landed with additional equipment,” Hashemi said.

On Monday evening, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper denied the details in the leaked letter about America’s withdrawal from Iraq.

Esper said that the U.S. currently has no plans to withdrawal from Iraq, despite the Iraqi Parliament’s recent resolution that called on all foreign forces to leave the country.

