BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The U.S. military is sending more troops to the Middle East this week, following the assassination of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force commander, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad.

According to Tara Copp of McClatchy DC, an entire brigade from the 82nd Airborne Division will be sent to Kuwait after the recent turmoil at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

Copp added that the reinforcements consist of approximately 4,000 U.S. troops.

Earlier this week, hundreds of protesters held demonstrations outside of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, following an attack by the American forces on several Kata’eb Hezbollah installations.

The U.S. said the attack was carried out in retaliation for the rockets that were fired at the K-1 Base in Iraq’s Kirkuk Governorate.

