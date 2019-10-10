BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted on Wednesday that Turkey does not have the “green light” to invade the territories under the control of the Kurdish forces in northern Syria.

“To the Turkish Government: You do NOT have a green light to enter into northern Syria. There is massive bipartisan opposition in Congress, which you should see as a red line you should not cross,” the pro-war congressman tweeted.

“If you want to destroy what is left of a fragile relationship, a military invasion of Syria will do the job. #StandWithTheKurds,” he continued.

Graham, who has pushed for increased intervention in Syria on several occasions in the past, has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement last December to withdraw U.S. forces from the country.

The congressman has spoken out against the Syrian government and demanded Washington increase pressure on Iran inside the country and region.

Graham is now pushing for new legislation to sanction Turkey for their latest incursion into Syria.

“Will lead effort in Congress to make Erdogan pay a heavy price,” Graham tweeted, adding “I am pleased to have reached a bipartisan agreement with Senator @ChrisVanHollen on severe sanctions against Turkey for their invasion of Syria. While the Administration refuses to act against Turkey, I expect strong bipartisan support.”

