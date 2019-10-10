BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted on Wednesday that Turkey does not have the “green light” to invade the territories under the control of the Kurdish forces in northern Syria.

“To the Turkish Government: You do NOT have a green light to enter into northern Syria. There is massive bipartisan opposition in Congress, which you should see as a red line you should not cross,” the pro-war congressman tweeted.

If you want to destroy what is left of a fragile relationship, a military invasion of Syria will do the job. #StandWithTheKurds,” he continued. 

Graham, who has pushed for increased intervention in Syria on several occasions in the past, has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement last December to withdraw U.S. forces from the country.

The congressman has spoken out against the Syrian government and demanded Washington increase pressure on Iran inside the country and region.

Graham is now pushing for new legislation to sanction Turkey for their latest incursion into Syria.

“Will lead effort in Congress to make Erdogan pay a heavy price,” Graham tweeted, adding “I am pleased to have reached a bipartisan agreement with Senator @ChrisVanHollen on severe sanctions against Turkey for their invasion of Syria. While the Administration refuses to act against Turkey, I expect strong bipartisan support.”

USR
USR
Who is Graham, who is USA to say who has the Green light to invade Syria. This is not their land, this is not USA’s back yard. Go grasp some air morons. Syrian soil is Syrian! Syria will be one peace again soon or later. Their devil plans are going to fail miserably.

2019-10-10 14:48
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Turkey pretend they had US green light = lies
Graham is US senator abut to pass a bill to impose “sanctions from hëll” on Turkey which will seriously damage Turkish economy

2019-10-10 18:13
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Would you prefer US senate to back the invasion?

2019-10-10 18:14
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Pompeo also said that Turkey has no green light.
IMHO, the Graham/Van Hollen bill will be passed.

2019-10-10 13:19
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
I wouldn’t be too surprised if EU or EU main nations start to enforce sanctions. too. If the Arab-League starts sanctions too, Turkey will go bankrupt.

2019-10-10 13:34
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
UNSC will held an emergency meeting.
No Fly Zone coming?

Jar
Guest
Jar
Funny, liar CIA Pompeo?

Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Hey, I just report what he said.
ALL politicians are liars, are you so naive?

