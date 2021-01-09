BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – US Senator Lindsay Graham said on Saturday that allowing Khamenei to tweet via Twitter and blocking Donald Trump indicates a lot about who runs the platform, after Twitter announced the permanent suspension of the US President’s account.

Graham said via his Twitter account: “Twitter may ban me for this but I willingly accept that fate: Your decision to permanently ban President Trump is a serious mistake. The Ayatollah can tweet, but Trump can’t. Says a lot about the people who run Twitter.”

The US Senator added that “Big Tech are the only companies in America that virtually have absolute immunity from being sued for their actions, and it’s only because Congress gave them that protection.”

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump accused Twitter of plotting to “silence him”, saying that the platform “muzzles the mouths of freedom of expression”, after the company announced earlier that his account was permanently suspended.

Trump said in tweets on the president’s official account, which has a watch of 33.4 million people, that he would consider building his own platform after Twitter suspended his account permanently for fear of further incitement to violence.

The matter to which the company quickly responded, as the two new tweets of the American President were deleted , and until now, no statement has been issued about the deletion.