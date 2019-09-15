BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has called on the U.S. administration to send a message to Iran by bombing the Islamic Republic’s oil refineries.

“Iranian supported Houthi rebels who attacked Saudi oil refineries is yet another example of how Iran is wreaking havoc in the Middle East. The Iranian regime is not interested in peace – they’re pursuing nuclear weapons and regional dominance,” Graham tweeted on Saturday.

“It is now time for the U.S. to put on the table an attack on Iranian oil refineries if they continue their provocations or increase nuclear enrichment,” he continued.

According to Graham, these strikes will deter Iran from continuing their activities in the Middle East region.

“Iran will not stop their misbehavior until the consequences become more real, like attacking their refineries, which will break the regime’s back,” Graham added.

Graham, along with a few other U.S. senators and representatives, have been strong advocates for military action against the Islamic Republic and increased pressure through different economic means.

