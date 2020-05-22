BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The United States has proposed building a partnership with its Pacific and Indian allies as one of the strategies to confront China amid escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The White House and the U.S. Department of Defense said Thursday that the report, “The United States’ Strategic Approach to China” prepared by the department, was submitted to the U.S. Congress under the National Defense Approval Act.

Washington has described several times in the report that Beijing practices harmful behavior, referring to what it considers to be Chinese economic and security threats.

The report suggested that the United States strengthen its partnership with institutions, allies, and partners to overcome China’s challenges, and make China stop or reduce measures harmful to the national interests of the United States, its allies, and its partners.

Regarding diplomatic relations, the report pointed out that Washington seeks to build a cooperative partnership with its allies, partners and international organizations, and to develop positive alternative ways to support the common principles of a free and open system.

According to the report, the United States is working to coordinate visions and methods for these countries such as strategies related to the Indian and Pacific ocean regions by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Taiwan.

The report also said that China is using its economic clout to extract political concessions from other countries such as South Korea, Australia, Canada and Japan, referring to what it describes as Beijing’s attempts to interfere in these countries’ political and commercial operations.

New US Space Force tracks Iran's satellite in orbit: report

 

Source: Yonhap

