The construction of two military bases in Syria is Washington’s attempt to justify spending on its military operation in Syria, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev said on Wednesday.
“There have been reports that the United States has launched the construction of two military bases in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province. A formal pretext is to prevent terrorists’ access to oil fields, and an informal one is to recoup its expenses on Syria’s military operation. Hardly anyone cares in the West that apparently, this radically violates Syria’s sovereignty,” Kosachev wrote on his Facebook page.
Besides, the creation of these bases in Syria is reminiscent of the US behavior in the former Yugoslavia before its breakup, when “the Americans started actively building their military base in this yet integral European country [Yugoslavia] without its leadership’s permission.”
The senator recalled that now this base is located in the self-proclaimed Kosovo republic, calling on the Syrians to be vigilant.
On November 5, Anadolu news agency reported that the US had launched the construction of two military bases near Syria’s oil fields.
Source: TASS
