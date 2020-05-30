BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – The U.S. issued a warning to all countries around the world that they could face harsh sanctions if they help the tankers carrying Iranian fuel for Venezuela.

The U.S. special envoy to Venezuela told Reuters that the administration of President Donald Trump has secretly warned other governments, ports, and shipping and insurance companies that they could face severe penalties if they help tankers carrying Iranian fuel to Venezuela, in an effort to deter more Iranian shipments.

Elliott Abrams, Washington’s envoy to Venezuela, said that the pressure campaign targeting Iran and Venezuela, which are subject to U.S. sanctions, aims to “make sure everyone knows that providing assistance to this process carries great risks.”

“We have warned the cargo sector worldwide, shipowners and ship captains, and ship insurance companies, and we have warned the ports along the road between Iran and Venezuela,” Abrams said in an interview.

He added that diplomatic warnings had been sent secretly to governments “around the world.”

It is worth noting that the Venezuelan Navy escorted on Thursday, the fourth tanker carrying Iranian fuel through the waters of Venezuela in defiance of American threats to “take measures” in response to the shipments, and at least one other tanker is still on the way in the Atlantic Ocean.

In addition, data showed by “Refinitiv Icon” that two other tankers crossed the Suez Canal in early May, and informed sources said that the United States looked for ways to prevent them from reaching Venezuela.

