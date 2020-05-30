BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – The U.S. issued a warning to all countries around the world that they could face harsh sanctions if they help the tankers carrying Iranian fuel for Venezuela.
The U.S. special envoy to Venezuela told Reuters that the administration of President Donald Trump has secretly warned other governments, ports, and shipping and insurance companies that they could face severe penalties if they help tankers carrying Iranian fuel to Venezuela, in an effort to deter more Iranian shipments.
Elliott Abrams, Washington’s envoy to Venezuela, said that the pressure campaign targeting Iran and Venezuela, which are subject to U.S. sanctions, aims to “make sure everyone knows that providing assistance to this process carries great risks.”
“We have warned the cargo sector worldwide, shipowners and ship captains, and ship insurance companies, and we have warned the ports along the road between Iran and Venezuela,” Abrams said in an interview.
He added that diplomatic warnings had been sent secretly to governments “around the world.”
It is worth noting that the Venezuelan Navy escorted on Thursday, the fourth tanker carrying Iranian fuel through the waters of Venezuela in defiance of American threats to “take measures” in response to the shipments, and at least one other tanker is still on the way in the Atlantic Ocean.
In addition, data showed by “Refinitiv Icon” that two other tankers crossed the Suez Canal in early May, and informed sources said that the United States looked for ways to prevent them from reaching Venezuela.
5
- 5Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.